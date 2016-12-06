   news analysis advocacy

African Migration, Global Inequalities,
and Human Rights
December 6, 2016  Gambia: Sudden Hope in a Small Country
    "The bells of freedoms are ringing in the four corners of the Gambia. We are free at last and the thousands of Gambians who were forced into exile can now return home and help rebuild their country. We shall no longer be afraid to hold political discussions in the open. We can now sleep peacefully at night without the men in black breaking in our homes and take us away in front of our children. We are indeed really free. ... Alhamdulillah, change has happened in the Gambia." - Jollof News editorial, December 2, 2016

November 28, 2016  Africa/Global: Overcoming the Shadow Economy
    "Knowledge of beneficial ownership of companies and bank accounts is fundamental, both to ensure taxation and also to prevent and prosecute crime and the money laundering that so often is associated with it. ... Corporations, trusts, and foundations are creations of the state--and as such, they have no inalienable rights. They are created to facilitate societal welfare, and to ensure that they do so, they need to be globally regulated--regulated in ways which ensure full knowledge of beneficial ownership and full compliance with all tax laws." - Joseph Stiglitz, in testimony to European Parliament Panama Papers inquiry

November 17, 2016  Somalia: Rising Threats to Dadaab Refugees
    "The priority of donors and UN agencies should be on improving conditions in Somalia, not succumbing to political pressure from Kenya to speed up the pace of returns through monetary inducements. Kenya faces very real and very serious security challenges. But it is harmful and wrong to blame the Somali refugee population – people who themselves fled to Kenya seeking refuge from violence, persecution, and turmoil at home." - Refugees International

November 10, 2016  Africa/Global: Climate Threat, Action Tracks
    "Africa is already burning. The election of Trump is a disaster for our continent. The United States, if it follows through on its new President's rash words about withdrawing from the international climate regime, will become a pariah state in global efforts for climate action. This is a moment where the rest of the world must not waver and must redouble commitments to tackle dangerous climate change," Geoffrey Kamese from Friends of the Earth Africa.

October 26, 2016  Congo (Kinshasa): "No Elections" Reports
    Central Africa's largest and most populous country, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), is bordered by nine countries: the Republic of the Congo, Central African Republic, South Sudan, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, Tanzania, Zambia, and Angola. With the exception of Zambia and Tanzania, none can claim to be a consolidated competitive democracy. But most have at least managed to hold presidential elections within the last two years. In contrast, with this month's postponement of the scheduled election for 2016, the DRC has joined South Sudan and Angola in extending a "no elections" scenario.

October 18, 2016  
    Ghana: New Debt Trap
October 11, 2016  
    USA/Africa: The State of Black Immigrants
October 4, 2016  
    West Africa/Europe: Toxic Fuels for African Markets
September 21, 2016  
    USA/Africa: From #BlackLivesMatter to #StopTheBleeding Africa
September 14, 2016  
    Gabon: High Demand for Democracy, Short Supply
September 7, 2016  
    South Africa: From #FeesMustFall to Budget Battles
September 7, 2016  
    South Africa: Post "Post-Apartheid"?
July 26, 2016  
    Africa/Global: Not Yet "End of AIDS"
July 15, 2016  
    Zimbabwe: #WageTheft
July 15, 2016  
    Zimbabwe: #ThisFlag
July 6, 2016  
    Cuba/Sierra Leone: Reclaiming Slave-Trade History
June 30, 2016  
    Africa/Global: Air Pollution Threats & Solutions
June 22, 2016  
    Africa/Global: "Stop the Bleeding" Updates
June 13, 2016  
    Africa/Global: Don't Be a Fossil Fool
Jun   2, 2016  
    Liberia/Global: Financial Secrecy at Work
May 26, 2016  
    Africa/Global: Migrants' Rights Roundup
May 13, 2016  
    Mozambique: Debt Crisis & the Panama Papers
May   5, 2016  
    Uganda: Accountability and Child Soldiers
April 27, 2016  
    Nigeria: Shapes of Violence, 2
April 27, 2016  
    Nigeria: Shapes of Violence, 1
April 11, 2016  
    Africa/Global: Panama Papers Tip of Iceberg
Apr   5, 2016  
    USA/Global: When Elephants Fight

Jan 01, 2017
AllAfrica | Debt
Ethiopia: Parliament Approves Loan Agreements With China for Infrastructure Projects
Algeria: â‚¬900 Million Algeria-AfDB Loan Agreement Approved
Ethiopia: Ethiopia Mortgaging Future With External Debt
