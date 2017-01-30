   news analysis advocacy

African Migration, Global Inequalities, and Human Rights
and Human Rights
AfricaFocus Bulletin

January 30, 2017  Kenya: State of the Internet
    Kenya has long been a global technology leader for innovation in mobile and internet technology, including the use of mobile phones for uses as diverse as cash transfers and crowdsourcing of reports on election violence (in 2008). Kenya also features an active press and civil society accustomed to speaking out about national issues including corruption and human rights violations. With national general elections scheduled for August this year, these assets can play important roles in sustaining peace and democracy. But they may also be threatened by government restrictions or by use of social media for propaganda and incitement to violence.

January 23, 2017  South Africa: State Capture & Energy Policy
    "Eskom, accused of overly cozy ties with the Guptas featured heavily in the report, with 916 mentions. ... it's Eskom's chief executive, Brian Molefe, who comes out looking the worst. According to cell phone records, Molefe had 58 phone calls with the eldest of the Gupta brothers, Ajay Gupta, between August 2015 and March 2016, just before the Guptas purchased South Africa's Optimum coal mine for 2.15 billion rand ($160 million). Eskom, which prepaid the Gupta's Tegeta Exploration and Resources 600 million rand for coal, had been accused of helping to finance the Guptas' coal mine deal through preferential treatment." - Quartz Africa

January 16, 2017  Africa: Electoral Landscapes
    Ghana, Gambia, and Gabon are all small African countries with names beginning with the letter "G," which held presidential elections in 2016. But neither the electoral landscapes nor the electoral outcomes can fruitfully be analyzed without giving greater weight to the contrasts than to the similarities. The same applies to the even wider set of 14 African countries with presidential elections last year, or the 8 so far scheduled to hold elections in 2017.

December 6, 2016  Gambia: Sudden Hope in a Small Country
    "The bells of freedoms are ringing in the four corners of the Gambia. We are free at last and the thousands of Gambians who were forced into exile can now return home and help rebuild their country. We shall no longer be afraid to hold political discussions in the open. We can now sleep peacefully at night without the men in black breaking in our homes and take us away in front of our children. We are indeed really free. ... Alhamdulillah, change has happened in the Gambia." - Jollof News editorial, December 2, 2016

November 28, 2016  Africa/Global: Overcoming the Shadow Economy
    "Knowledge of beneficial ownership of companies and bank accounts is fundamental, both to ensure taxation and also to prevent and prosecute crime and the money laundering that so often is associated with it. ... Corporations, trusts, and foundations are creations of the state--and as such, they have no inalienable rights. They are created to facilitate societal welfare, and to ensure that they do so, they need to be globally regulated--regulated in ways which ensure full knowledge of beneficial ownership and full compliance with all tax laws." - Joseph Stiglitz, in testimony to European Parliament Panama Papers inquiry

AfricaFocus Archive: by date | by place | by topic

November 17, 2016  
    Somalia: Rising Threats to Dadaab Refugees
November 10, 2016  
    Africa/Global: Climate Threat, Action Tracks
October 26, 2016  
    Congo (Kinshasa): "No Elections" Reports
October 18, 2016  
    Ghana: New Debt Trap
October 11, 2016  
    USA/Africa: The State of Black Immigrants
October 4, 2016  
    West Africa/Europe: Toxic Fuels for African Markets
September 21, 2016  
    USA/Africa: From #BlackLivesMatter to #StopTheBleeding Africa
September 14, 2016  
    Gabon: High Demand for Democracy, Short Supply
September 7, 2016  
    South Africa: From #FeesMustFall to Budget Battles
September 7, 2016  
    South Africa: Post "Post-Apartheid"?
July 26, 2016  
    Africa/Global: Not Yet "End of AIDS"
July 15, 2016  
    Zimbabwe: #WageTheft
July 15, 2016  
    Zimbabwe: #ThisFlag
July 6, 2016  
    Cuba/Sierra Leone: Reclaiming Slave-Trade History
June 30, 2016  
    Africa/Global: Air Pollution Threats & Solutions
June 22, 2016  
    Africa/Global: "Stop the Bleeding" Updates
June 13, 2016  
    Africa/Global: Don't Be a Fossil Fool
Jun   2, 2016  
    Liberia/Global: Financial Secrecy at Work
May 26, 2016  
    Africa/Global: Migrants' Rights Roundup
May 13, 2016  
    Mozambique: Debt Crisis & the Panama Papers
May   5, 2016  
    Uganda: Accountability and Child Soldiers
April 27, 2016  
    Nigeria: Shapes of Violence, 2

Feb 05, 2017
AllAfrica | Conflict, Peace and Security
South Sudan: Thousands Killed in Cattle Raids Since 2011
Africa: Trump Ban Hits U.S. Refugee Resettlement
South Sudan: Juba and UN Renew Relations
