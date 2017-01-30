|
AfricaFocus Bulletin
January 30, 2017 Kenya: State of the Internet
Kenya has long been a global technology leader for innovation in
mobile and internet technology, including the use of mobile phones
for uses as diverse as cash transfers and crowdsourcing of reports
on election violence (in 2008). Kenya also features an active press
and civil society accustomed to speaking out about national issues
including corruption and human rights violations. With national
general elections scheduled for August this year, these assets can
play important roles in sustaining peace and democracy. But they may
also be threatened by government restrictions or by use of social
media for propaganda and incitement to violence.
January 23, 2017 South Africa: State Capture & Energy Policy
"Eskom, accused of overly cozy ties with the Guptas featured heavily
in the report, with 916 mentions. ... it's Eskom's chief executive,
Brian Molefe, who comes out looking the worst. According to cell
phone records, Molefe had 58 phone calls with the eldest of the
Gupta brothers, Ajay Gupta, between August 2015 and March 2016, just
before the Guptas purchased South Africa's Optimum coal mine for
2.15 billion rand ($160 million). Eskom, which prepaid the Gupta's
Tegeta Exploration and Resources 600 million rand for coal, had been
accused of helping to finance the Guptas' coal mine deal through
preferential treatment." - Quartz Africa
January 16, 2017 Africa: Electoral Landscapes
Ghana, Gambia, and Gabon are all small African countries with names
beginning with the letter "G," which held presidential elections in
2016. But neither the electoral landscapes nor the electoral
outcomes can fruitfully be analyzed without giving greater weight to
the contrasts than to the similarities. The same applies to the even
wider set of 14 African countries with presidential elections last
year, or the 8 so far scheduled to hold elections in 2017.
December 6, 2016 Gambia: Sudden Hope in a Small Country
"The bells of freedoms are ringing in the four corners of the
Gambia. We are free at last and the thousands of Gambians who were
forced into exile can now return home and help rebuild their
country. We shall no longer be afraid to hold political discussions
in the open. We can now sleep peacefully at night without the men in
black breaking in our homes and take us away in front of our
children. We are indeed really free. ... Alhamdulillah, change has
happened in the Gambia." - Jollof News editorial, December 2, 2016
November 28, 2016 Africa/Global: Overcoming the Shadow Economy
"Knowledge of beneficial ownership of companies and bank accounts is
fundamental, both to ensure taxation and also to prevent and
prosecute crime and the money laundering that so often is associated
with it. ... Corporations, trusts, and foundations are creations of
the state--and as such, they have no inalienable rights. They are
created to facilitate societal welfare, and to ensure that they do
so, they need to be globally regulated--regulated in ways which
ensure full knowledge of beneficial ownership and full compliance
with all tax laws." - Joseph Stiglitz, in testimony to European
Parliament Panama Papers inquiry
